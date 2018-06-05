Vote of confidence for school’s parliament

A parliament established by Pocklington School pupils to debate national issues and help students learn about political process has gone into summer recess after a very successful year.

Thirty pupils were selected to be MPs representing the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Parties along the lines of the UK 2017 general election result.

As well as spending many lunchtimes debating in a room set out as the House of Commons chamber, they also hosted cabinet and shadow cabinet meetings, held surgeries and produced Party posters.

The sessions have proved so successful that the Pocklington School Parliament (PSP) will now resume in September, with plans to select new MPs and even hold a School-wide Parliament Week, where bills, debates and campaigning will take place.

Headmaster Mark Ronan said: “There has never been a more important time to engage Pocklingtonians in understanding the democratic life of our country.

“Younger people will face some significant challenges in their adult lives including climate change, housing, health care, the rise of the robot and conflicts – all issues that need rigorous debate – and words rather than swords are always more effective in resolving such challenges.

“I hope that the Pocklington School Parliament will flourish and foster debate that is characterised by our founding values: with courage and with truth.”