Volunteers at canal praised during lecture

Richard Hoskins, chairman of Pocklington Probus Club, welcomed members and a new member at the latest meeting.

After conducting a little club business, Mr Hoskins asked David Sangwin to introduce the speaker Paul Waddington.

Mr Sangwin said that Paul was the chairman of the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society and was very knowledgeable about the canals across the United Kingdom.

Paul opened his illustrated talk by giving a brief history of the construction and use of canals with particular reference to the canal boom, which occurred during the rise of the industrial revolution.

He described the route of the Pocklington canal, making separate references to each lock along the way.

He described the methods used to restore the canal to its current use as a very important public amenity for the people of Pocklington and surround villages.

He indicated that, without the willing contributions of volunteers, the restoration of the canal to its present condition enabling navigation over a considerable part of its total length would have been impossible.

Of course, there was always room for more volunteers to continue the good work.

A considerable stretch of the canal was a site of special scientific interest (SSI).

Damselflies and dragonflies are a particularly important part of the wild life that can be seen along the canal.

A lively discussion followed the talk and after a proposal by Rev M Smalley a vote of thanks was accorded with acclaim.