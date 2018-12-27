Volunteer Sammi is top of the shops

A Pocklington-based charity shop volunteer has won a national retail award.

Samuel Minion, 17, who volunteers at the Barnardo’s Pocklington store, has won the Retail Young Volunteer of the Year Award from a pool of 22,000 Barnardo’s volunteers.

The Marsh Trust Award is run in partnership with Barnardo’s and recognises volunteers who are dedicated to helping children, young people and families across the UK, and who demonstrate an exceptional level of support and commitment to their role.

Sammi started volunteering at Pocklington at 15 years old when he called into the store asking for a volunteer form.

He quickly grasped the basics of the business and also how to converse with the shop’s many customers.

He now mainly takes a ‘front of house’ role, remaining calm and efficient even when there is a queue.

Store manager Janet Edwards, who nominated Sammi, said: “It is unusual to find a 17 year old who is willing to give up his weekends to volunteer at the shop.

“His enthusiasm has helped him blossom into a very personable, engaging and pleasant member of the volunteer team, loved by all.”

Sammi said: “I came to the Pocklington shop just to gain general experience and now after two years I feel I have become much more confident.

“I’ve learnt things like serving customers and handling money. I’ve been working in the hospitality trade through the summer and my experience at the shop has helped me to do this.”