Vineyard planning for sparkling future

A Yorkshire Wolds vineyard is continuing to expand following the production of its first wine back in 2016.

The Little Wold vineyard was launched in 2012 as part of a diversification scheme on the Wilson family’s farm in South Cave.

Little Wold vineyard holds a number of tours during the summer.

An additional four acres of vines will be planted this year at the site and the family intends to plant a further six acres in 2019, as well as adding a red vintage to the Little Wold range.

Plans have also been submitted for to add a small building to host tasting events.

As well as producing as good range of wines Little Wold also runs wine tours and is a popular venue for weddings. The next tour takes place on Sunday 24 June (£10 cost).

The vineyard created a special sparkling wine this year in association with Tour De Yorkshire called Reet Brut.

A donation from each bottle sold goes to the vineyard’s charity of the year which is the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Just 100 bottles each of these special sparkling wines have been made.

The venue’s charity work does not stop here – it is also hosting a wine dash on Saturday 23 June for Dove House Hospice.

Little Wold director and events manager Alice Maltby, who runs the vineyard with her dad Henry Wilson and Brother Thomas, said: “In 2012, we were searching for a new enterprise to work on the steep chalk slopes. The choice was very limited and grapes were an interesting suggestion.

“Having found a local expert and getting the thumbs up about the wine possibility, 1,500 white grape vines were ordered. They arrived in early May 2012 and planted a week later – all by hand.

“In 2016 we had enough grapes to warrant our own wine.

“We produced a white and a rose – Barley Hill White and Poppy Hill Rose, both of which won us a Bronze Medal in the Mercian Vineyard Association awards.

“We also produced two sparkling wines. Henry’s Harvest and Heather’s Sparkle.

“We have exciting plans to build a small structure on site that will allow us to host tasting events at the vineyard. We also hope to be able to run wedding ceremonies from there to compliment our stunning marquee wedding reception parties.”

Visit www.littlewoldvineyard.co.uk for more details.