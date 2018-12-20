Villagers vow to fight new prison proposals

Residents of Full Sutton said they will fight the latest HMP Full Sutton planning proposal and are urging people in the area to join their battle.

The new Ministry of Justice plans show an increase in the size of the site compared to the 2017 application and will see a the facility become a Category C prison holding around 1,400 people in four storey buildings.

Clive Whitehead, one of the many residents who object to the plan, said: “Residents in Full Sutton and Stamford Bridge should not view this application as a fait accompli, a done deal.

“Anyone who would like to object to the new prison plans must concentrate on the ‘material considerations’ not worries such as ‘the site will affect their house prices’.

“When the planning application comes up on the East Riding Council portal the areas to concentrate on are:

“Loss of privacy, loss of light, highways safety, traffic and layout and density of the project.

“The four storey buildings are out of character with the area.

“The nearest building of that size and height is the Cornmill in Stamford Bridge. They will be seen from miles around.

“There’s a lack of facilities for prison visitors and there’s also the issue of the sewerage system. It is already struggling after the construction of the new housing developments at Stamford Bridge.

“Also, if the MoJ does get permission, the construction traffic would be horrendous. This is another material consideration.

“When the application is heard by East Riding Council at County Hall, we need to turn out in huge numbers to make our feelings known. We are asking all the local parish councils to get involved.”

Pocklington Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway has already held meetings with senior officers at County Hall to raise concerns and seek clarification regarding the new prison plans following consultation with residents.

A draft document by Full Sutton and Skirpenbeck Parish Council lists a number of concerns including: Impact of Road Network and Transport Issues; Impact on Public Sewerage System; Impact on the Character and Appearance on the Surrounding Area; Impact on the Amenity of Nearby Residential Properties; Impact on Amenities; Impact on Biodiversity and Heritage; Public Consultation and Cumulative Impact.