Village poultry firm expands operation

Plans to increase capacity at Middleton on the Wolds based chicken specialist Soanes Poultry will result in 15 new jobs.

The £1.6million extension project will increase capacity by 20% from June 2019 and will create employment in the sales and marketing, processing and distribution departments.

Soanes Poultry’s general manager Nigel Upson said: “The project will enable us to improve infrastructure, increase whole bird processing and expand our portioning capacity in response to customer needs.

“It’s a significant investment that marks a new and exciting chapter in Soanes Poultry’s history.”