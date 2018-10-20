`

Village poultry firm expands operation

Soanes Poultry's financial controller Claire Wright with general manager Nigel Upson.
Plans to increase capacity at Middleton on the Wolds based chicken specialist Soanes Poultry will result in 15 new jobs.

The £1.6million extension project will increase capacity by 20% from June 2019 and will create employment in the sales and marketing, processing and distribution departments.

Soanes Poultry’s general manager Nigel Upson said: “The project will enable us to improve infrastructure, increase whole bird processing and expand our portioning capacity in response to customer needs.

“It’s a significant investment that marks a new and exciting chapter in Soanes Poultry’s history.”