Village library to close for revamp

The library at Stamford Bridge will close for refurbishment next Tuesday (9 January) at 7pm.

The revamp will include repainting the main and staff areas of the library and public toilet areas, and also replacing the existing flooring. In addition, a community space for customers will also be created.

The facility will reopen on Thursday 1 February at 2pm following the refurbishment.

After reopening, the library will continue to provide a full selection of stock, three public access computers with internet, printing and scanning facilities, free wi-fi, as well as a self-service kiosk.

During the closure, the nearest alternative library will be at the Pocklington Pocela Centre. There will also be mobile libraries at Full Sutton on Wednesday 17 January from 11.45am – 12.15pm, and at Wilberfoss on Thursday 23 January between 1pm and 5pm.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “ We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure, but we are sure that our customers will appreciate the improvements.

“There will be no overdue charges for items borrowed from this library during the closure period. We would remind customers that books can be returned to any East Riding library or renewed online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/catalogue”