A special ancestry/village history weekend will take place at the Wolds Heritage Centre in Warter next month.

The event, held on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 between 10am and 4pm will help preserve local history for future generations.

A spokesman for the event said: “Did you or your relatives live or work in the area?

“Then come along and share your history with Pam Trace and Joan Straker at the event.

“Your history is important.”