Village club hit for six by law firm’s donation

A successful village cricket club really knows the score after a major donation.

Law firm Harrowells, which has an office in Pocklington, has helped fund the new facility at Woodhouse Grange CC.

A new digital computerised scoreboard, controlled by lap top computer, has been installed at the Sutton-on-Derwent based club at a cost of £4,200.

The club’s grounds and maintenance chairman Nick Hobson said: “The new scoreboard is a huge improvement. As well as being more attractive to look at, it brings us into the computerised digital age.”