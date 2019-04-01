Views wanted on the future of Pocklington

Pocklington Town Council is currently producing a Neighbourhood Plan for the town.

The plan will affect everyone, young and old, as it influences planning in the town over the next 10 years.

A survey open to everyone in the town is being run until Tuesday 30 April to collect residents’ views about what should go into the Neighbourhood Plan.

The survey is available both from a page on the Town Council website www.pocklington.gov.uk and on paper survey forms which are being distributed to all households in the town this week.

Everyone is asked to use the online survey if they can as they are much cheaper to process by the company dealing with the results.

A town council spokesman said: “What people say in the survey becomes vital evidence for the development of the Neighbourhood Plan.

“The evidence will lead to a vision for the town and planning policies that will affect its future development.

“In turn, the Neighbourhood Plan will link to the ERYC Local Plan, and when it’s approved in final form it will have legal effect.

“A poster campaign is being run throughout April and it will let people know when the survey is open and remind people when the closing date is approaching.

“Please use the survey to tell the council your views.”