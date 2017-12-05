Views wanted on bus service

Pocklington Town Council is canvassing opinions over bringing back the withdrawn 198 bus service.

The council is asking residents to give their views on the reinstatement of the town bus service which was cancelled in April.

The councillors want to know if residents would support the service that operated two days a week (Tuesday and Friday) between 10am and 2pm.

The buses were withdrawn as part of the restructuring of the services that were subsidised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The proposed route would include Sherbuttgate, Garth’s End, Denison Road, The Oval, Wold Road and the doctor’s surgery on West Green.

Initially the service would operate on a six month trial.

The cost of running the service would be around £6,000 a year.

Members of West Wolds branch of the Labour Party have been campaigning to renew the service.

The party would like to see a continuous loop service on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

Chairman Richard Bryon said: “We have had discussions with East Yorkshire Motor Services – they have buses available after the school run and are also keen to trial it.”

Anyone who would like to make their views known can visit the town council office and pick up a form.

Residents just need to tick one of two boxes on the bus services document.