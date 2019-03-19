Views of Market Weighton residents wanted at Community Hall consultation

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Sport, Play and Arts Service will be holding a Community Consultation Event, supporting health and social wellbeing in Market Weighton.

The event will be an ideal opportunity for members of the public to come along to discuss what is working well, what could work better, what is missing and what the priority needs may be in relation to health and social wellbeing within Market Weighton

This consultation will take place at the Community Hall, Station Road, on Monday, 1 April.

There will be two separate sessions: one in the afternoon at 1pm (1.30pm start) with a 3pm finish, followed by an evening session at 6pm (6.30pm start) with a 7.30pm finish.