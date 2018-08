A former Holme on Spalding Moor resident has written about her experiences of growing up in the area.

Victoria Hennison’s story ‘The Island Upon the Moor’ features in the book Hometown Tales: Yorkshire.

The book was written by Victoria and Cathy Rentzenbrink.

Victoria said: “The opportunity came along to submit a story about my home town and I couldn’t resist seizing the chance. The book is a real blend of life, of childhood, nostalgia and emotions.”

The book (ISBN: 9781474606127) is available from Amazon and other book stores priced £9.99.