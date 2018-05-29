Use your loaf to win bread-making day

There is still a chance to win a place on a bread-making course as part of a Wolds company’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Thixendale-based Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil is offering the chance to win a place on a ‘Bread making for all’ course at Foston’s Side Oven.

All people have to do is make a comment about your favourite type of bread then like and share Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s competition post before Monday 4 June.

The bread-making course will take place on Thursday 25 October.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s marketing manager Jennie Palmer said the company is delighted to mark their anniversary year with a prize of a full day’s bread making course.

She said: “We’re very grateful to fellow Yorkshire family business Side Oven for donating this generous prize and look forward to announcing the winner.”