Upper crust pupils shine in pie contest

Children at Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School have been using their creative minds to design a new savoury pie.

The competition, in association with A Laverack and Son, challenged the children to design a pie which can be made by the bakery and sold in their local shops.

Holme pupils get to fill pies at A Laverack and Son.

Entries were of a very high standard and were judged by staff at Laveracks.

The seven finalists visited the bakery to see the production line in action and each had a go at creating an individual steak and onion pie.

The children were fascinated by the machinery and enjoyed seeing how their much-loved sausage rolls were made.

Headteacher Steve Woodhouse feels the annual competition adds a little extra to the school’s vibrant curriculum.

The pupils are shown around A Laverack and Son.

He said: “The children love to get involved in Pie Week; it’s another way that we can reinforce British Values while having a lot of fun.

“Their artistic designs are well thought through and offer some great ideas.

“The visit to Laveracks raised their knowledge and awareness of where food comes from and how it is produced.”

Bryant, aged 8, was crowned Champion in a special assembly to mark the end of the competition.

His recipe including mango chicken, onion and spinach wowed the judges and the bakery sold the new pie for a week.

Bryant said: “I was excited to visit the bakery; seeing how the sausage rolls were made was amazing.

“When I found out I was the winner, I was even more excited! I think my pies will run out very quickly.”

As part of the week’s events, children were encouraged to ‘try a pie’ in the school dining room.

School cook, Louise Ratcliffe, created the special pies to run alongside the school’s normal daily menu and was pleased with how well they went down.

The children laughed at the Mr Woodhouse Steak Pie with his pastry figure on top!

The school plans to run the successful week again next year.