Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro plays one of his four UK dates at Yorkshire arts centre - get tickets

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro has chosen a Yorkshire arts centre for a showcase of his new album.

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro first came to the world’s attention when his original take on George Harrison’s While My Guitar Weeps went viral and dominated YouTube in 2005.

Hailed as the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele’ the Hawaiian born star will perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Sunday 12 May as one of only four UK dates this year.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “It is s huge pleasure to be welcoming a musician as talented as Jake Shimabukuro to the our stage.

“Jake’s career has been filled with an array of incredible achievements so far, and he has played some of the greatest venues in the world, so it’s a privilege to have secured one of only a handful of UK appearances for him this year.

“Whether you are a ukulele fan or simply appreciate excellent live music then this not to be missed. But tickets are selling fast so I recommend picking yours up now.”

Shimabukuro has virtually reinvented the four-string instrument to global critical acclaim.

“I just wanted to play the ukulele my way, which turns out to be very different from what everybody else has done,” said Shimabukuro, who started playing the instrument at the age of four and learned the basics from his mother, Carol.

“Most people just strummed the ukulele, but I started playing melodies, and a new world opened up – I was singing through the ukulele,” he said.

Shimabukuro’s albums, including Gently Weeps, Peace Love Ukulele and Grand Ukulele have topped the Billboard World Music Charts; he has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and Sydney Opera House; and has even performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II; while enjoying frequent appearances on TV shows such as The Today Show, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

He will be touring his latest album The Greatest Day that features some of his most imaginative and adventurous playing yet.

“Making this record was one of the highlights I’ve had in the studio. I couldn’t be happier with the sounds and arrangements. But most of all, we had a ton of fun making it,” he said.

Jake Shimabukuro will perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Sunday May 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £25 available now from the box office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

His other dates are Ukulele Festival in Huddersfield which is sold out; Grand Central Hall, Liverpool, on May 10 and Bush Hall, London, on May 13