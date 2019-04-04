Ukulele master heading to arts centre

Hawaiian-born YouTube sensation Jake Shimabukuro, hailed as the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele, will perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Sunday 12 May.

Shimabukuro has virtually reinvented the four-string instrument to global critical acclaim and will be showcasing his latest album entitled ‘The Greatest Day’ along with his other popular songs.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “It is a huge pleasure to be welcoming a musician as talented as Jake Shimabukuro to the PAC stage.

“Whether you are a ukulele fan or simply appreciate excellent live music then this not to be missed. But tickets are selling fast so I recommend picking yours up now.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547 to buy tickets (£25).