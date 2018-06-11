Two lucky postcode lottery winners

Champagne corks have been popping in Pocklington after two people celebrated winning £30,000 each thanks to playing People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Sherbuttgate Drive residents landed the sum of cash when their lucky postcode, YO42 2EL, was drawn as a winner of the lottery’s Street Prize on Sunday 10 June.

The winners weren’t available to collect their cheques but the prize will be paid straight into their bank account.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations and said: “Well done to the two neighbours who picked up a prize in Pocklington over the weekend.

“I couldn’t be more pleased for them and hope they both have a fabulous time spending their winnings. Make sure you’re playing with your postcode and it could be your postcode that we’re visiting next.”

With a minimum of 32% from every ticket going to charity, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised £310 million for over 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.