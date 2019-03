Police officers attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A1079 near to Shiptonthorpe that happened in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency crews were called just before 3.30am to the incident which happened on the roundabout with the A614.

A police spokesman said: “A man and woman who were in the car were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“The man, who was driving, has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and attempted murder.”