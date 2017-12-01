Two bank branches to close in Pocklington

Two bank branches in Pocklington are set to close next year in a double blow to the town.

The NatWest branch will close on Monday 21 May, while the Lloyds branch will close its doors on Monday 4 June.

NatWest has announced the closure of the Pocklington branch.

The Pocklington Post understands that Lloyds accounts at the town’s branch will transfer to the branch in Pavement, York, with Acomb and Driffield named as “alternative branches”.

The bank said it would be introducing a new mobile branch service in Pocklington next summer.

Lloyds blamed the closures on changing customer habits with more people choosing to bank digitally and via their mobiles.

A Lloyds spokeswoman said: “As a consequence, the number of customers visiting some of our branches has declined in recent years.

“In response to this, we have confirmed the locations of some Yorkshire branches which will close next year.

“Branches remain a key part of the service we offer to customers, and we continue to make significant investment in revitalising our network, shaping it to their needs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branch.”

NatWest, in a statement, gave its key reasons for the branch closure.

The bank said:

Transactions in NatWest Pocklington branch have reduced by 41% since 2012 with now only 59 customers visiting the branch on a weekly basis

63% of customers are now choosing to bank digitally with us on a regular basis instead

87% of customers are already banking in other ways locally

A NatWest spokesman said: “We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable customers and regular branch users.

“We have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months; this has been done so that we can ensure our customers have enough time to consider the right banking options for them and to give us time to support them one-to-one during the transition.

“We know that not all of our customers are comfortable or familiar with using online or mobile banking, so we have created a new specialist taskforce of NatWest TechXperts who will be dedicated to supporting our customers with training and support with digital skills until the branch closes.

“We provide a range of alternative ways to bank, tailored to the needs of our customers and reflective of the way they live their lives. These include: Online and mobile, telephony, video banking and ATMs (cash machines).”