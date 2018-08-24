Twins take up residence at stately home

Two artists, one from the Pocklington area, will take centre stage at an East Riding stately home throughout September.

Twins Joy Hadley, who lives in Millington, and Jean Farmer from West Yorkshire will be the artists in residence at Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington.

Both are life-long painters and now they are retired from teaching the duo can devote more of their time to their love of art in all it’s forms.

During their residency Jean will be painting and demonstrating silk painting and Joy will be using the leaves and flowers of the season to paint in Brusho which is a watercolour medium.

Joy said: “There will be a small exhibition of paintings and hand painted silk scarves in the summerhouse which are for sale.”