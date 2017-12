Pupils in Early Years and Key Stage 1 at Barmby Moor CE Primary School gave a wonderful performance of their Christmas nativity, A Twinkly Treetop Tale.

The play brought to life magical Christmas tree decorations, who all fought for position at the top of the Christmas tree, as well as telling the story of Mary and Joseph.

A spokeswoman at Barmby Moor School said: “The children acted and sang wonderfully, looking splendid in their costumes.”