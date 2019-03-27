TV obsession with the Summer Winos

When does a fondness for a TV show become an obsession?

Seven years after embarking on the Summer Winos quest, Andrew Smith and Bob Fischer have taken to the stage to explain just how Last of the Summer Wine has taken over their lives. Their show ‘Summer Winos’ comes to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Tuesday 16 April, 7.30pm.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming Hambledon Productions to Pocklington with their truly unique, funny, entertaining show that everyone, whether you loved the original TV series, or simply love live theatre, will thoroughly enjoy.

“We saw the show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and it’s no exaggeration to say this is going to be simply fantastic.”

There will be dressing up, audience participation, overly earnest reminiscing, and – brace yourself – kazoos.

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets (£12).