TV antiques expert to visit Stamford Bridge

BBC antiques expert David Harper, of Bargain Hunt and Cash In The Attic fame, will be joining guests and homeowners at McCarthy and Stone’s Stamford Bridge development, Sovereign Court, on Thursday 7 December for a special valuation day to raise money for Royal Voluntary Service.

David will be on hand to value everything from ceramics to paintings, and to help guests put a cost to their most treasured possessions and finest family heirlooms. If you have a piece of jewellery, a rare postcard, or a treasured collectible you would like to know more about please bring it along between 1.30pm and 3pm.

For a small donation to McCarthy and Stone’s chosen charity, Royal Voluntary Service, guests are able to bring along one item each for David to appraise

As well as benefitting from David’s expert advice, guests will be able to take a tour of the development’s stunning show apartments, or have a chat with one of Sovereign Court’s advisors to get a feel for what life is like there.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “Our valuation day will be a great way for homeowners and guests to come along and get their favourite item priced-up by Mr Harper, while they also experience for themselves the lifestyle we have on offer here for local retirees.

“The antiques valuation day is expected to be popular and places are limited, so please call ahead to book a place on 0800 201 4739.”