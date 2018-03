Pocklington Community Junior School held the delayed Window Wanderland festival on 15, 16 and 17 March.

Windows around Pocklington were decked out with some amazing images as residents were directed around a trail.

A fantastic animal-based window.

The main event saw the school host refreshments and a Ardent Fireworks display.

The food was provided by KS Catering, Rustic Rover Company, The Singing Pineapple and Street Crepes.

Belle’s Bubbles served prosecco, while friends of the school served tea, coffee, hot chocolate and cake.

The Peter Pan story in lights.

This display hails the wonder of reading.

Hats off to this display.

A Minion in a million.

Football, dinosaurs and Star Wars.