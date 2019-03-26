Turin Brakes to perform at Pock Arts Centre

For the first time in almost 20 years Turin Brakes have announced a full acoustic tour which will bring them to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) this November.

This is a chance to see the band in their first full stripped back acoustic tour since 2002.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “Turin Brakes need no introduction. They are without doubt one of the best UK indie bands to date and are continuing to produce hit music that will sound incredible as an acoustic show at PAC.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets (£20).