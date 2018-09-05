Trophies mark achievements outside school

Three students from Pocklington School were presented with special trophies at the School’s prize giving ceremony recently.

The awards are recognition of the trio’s outstanding commitment and individual participation in activities outside the classroom.

The trophies form part of the ‘Pocklington Award’ programme. Its aim is to celebrate and reflect students’ life outside the classroom, and offer them an opportunity to learn how to present their achievements to others.

Winner of the Bronze Award for Lower School students, Phoebe Anderson, said: “Thank you so much for this amazing Award! It means a lot to me as I feel like my hard work has been acknowledged.”

Silver Award winner for Middle School, Freya Stewart, said: “I was so pleased and proud to be given this Award. Pocklington School has so many great activities to be part of, the only problem is choosing which ones to do!”

Cameron Brown, winner of the Gold Award for Sixth Form, said: “Receiving the Pocklington Award means a lot to me personally, and not only because it is a stunning cup which looks amazing on my mantelpiece but, because of what it strives to do.”

Martin Kettlewell, Co-curriculum Director and organiser of the Award programme said: “Our co-curricular opportunities enable students to create a solid foundation on which to build their own future, shaped by their interests and aspirations.

“I am delighted that Phoebe, Freya and Cameron have been awarded these trophies, which are thoroughly deserved.”