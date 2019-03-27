Tribute show to the Last of the Summer wine is on tour - come down memory lane with a trio who love the sitcom - where it's on and how to get tickets

A tribute show to the Last of the Summer Wine - Summer Winos - is one tour and coming to a theatre near you.

Andrew Smith and Bob Fischer’s gentle love for British television treasure Last the Summer Wine quickly become a quest to watch all 295 episodes.

In order. While visiting locations. Making films. Meeting the cast. Boozing with the writer. And, ultimately, turning their passion into a show. But they’re not obsessed. Are they?

You can find out for yourselves when their critically acclaimed show Summer Winos comes to a theatre near you.

Seven years after embarking on the ‘Summer Winos’ quest, Andrew and Bob have taken to the stage to explain just how Last of the Summer Wine has taken over their lives, and what you can learn and love from the world’s longest-running sitcom.

There will be dressing up, audience participation, overly earnest reminiscing, and – brace yourself – kazoos.

The show, which played to hundreds of appreciative fans at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, is the finest appreciation of a national institution.

Summer Winos tour dates:

Tuesday April 16

Arts Centre, Pocklington

01759 301 547 or www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

Friday May 24

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax

01422 349 422 or www.squarechapel.co.uk

Sunday June 16

Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington

01262 678258 or www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk

