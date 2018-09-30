Tremendous support for school’s new careers and business network

Since its launch at the end of 2017, Pocklington School Foundations’ Careers and Business Network has received tremendous support from the school community, with over 75 individuals signing up to the Network’s Register and many more attending its first three ‘networking events’ at School, in Leeds and in London.

The Network builds on the support offered by the Old Pocklingtonians’ network and was launched to help support current and former pupils as well as the wider school community. The Network is open to parents past and present, staff, supporters and Old Pocklingtonians.

Members use the network to seek advice, share experiences and potential business opportunities.

Gillian Jones, Careers and University Adviser at Pocklington School said: ‘‘The Network is an invaluable resource that affords our students and Old Pocklingtonians an opportunity to learn from the experiences of others and to research various careers paths. Engagement significantly assists the development of our students whether that be in the form of careers talks, mock interviews, career mentoring or the offer of work experience and shadowing opportunities.’’

Mark Ronan, headmaster at Pocklington School said: “The Network is something quite special as it brings together a community of incredible people, each with their own story to tell and their own paths to follow.

“It is a perfect example of the ‘spirit of Pock’, working together to build on our past achievements and making the most of future opportunities.”