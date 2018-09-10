Travelling circus heads to Pocklington

Pocklington’s West Green is set to play host to a travelling circus next week.

James Richards Circus will be in town from Wednesday 19 September to Sunday 23 September.

A circus spokesman said: “The circus is a fun packed show, bringing quality live family entertainment right to your doorstep. We will be showcasing our own blend of comedy thrills and spills with artists from around the globe.”

There are performances at 6pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, at 2pm and 5pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.