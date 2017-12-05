Travel expert part of firm’s national glory

Holme on Spalding Moor based travel agent Judith Maughan who runs her business as part of independent travel company Travel Counsellors, is celebrating after the company was recognised by the National Business Awards.

The company claimed the 2017 Customer Focus Award at the recent ceremony.

This rounds off an exceptional 12 months for the travel company and also for Judith who since launching her leisure travel business in May 2005, has seen it go from strength to strength.

Travel Counsellors has experienced double digit growth again for the 11th consecutive year, both in the UK and internationally, and was most recently recognised in the Sunday Times Top Track 250 for a third year as a result of its continued growth.

Judith puts this success down to the unique personal service Travel Counsellors can provide to their customers.

She said: “I am proud to be part of a company whose focus on customer service has been recognised in this way.

“As a Travel Counsellor, I am supported in all areas of my business so I can focus on providing a truly unique level of personal service to my customers, getting to know them and tailor-making travel to suit their needs.

“I am hugely passionate about what I do and I am thrilled the level of care myself and my colleagues across the globe demonstrate has led to us getting this prestigious accolade.”