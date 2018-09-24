Travel blogger Nikki on awards shortlist

A Givendale woman has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious 2018 Brilliance in Blogging Awards (The BiBs) in the travel category.

Nikki Turner-Chaplin’s blog ‘Yorkshire Wonders’ is a lifestyle blog about family days out and travel, appealing to local families wanting ideas of what to do and where to go.

More than 50,000 votes were cast across 11 categories for the awards which are organised by BritMums.

Nikki started the blog in May 2016 and has worked with lots of local venues to write in-depth reviews of family days out, restaurants and hotels.

BritMums is the UK’s largest and most influential network of lifestyle bloggers and social influencers.

It leads the online conversation with members who are parent social influencers, creating content on topics ranging from food, parenting, travel, politics, style and more.

Nikki said: “I’m really very pleased to be announced as a finalist, there are so many fabulous blogs up and down the country it’s nice to represent my home in Yorkshire.”

The BiB Award Winners will be announced during a Twitter chat on Friday 12 October.

