New speed limit introduced on Yapham Road

Yapham Road had a 40 mph limit imposed earlier this month following pressure from local groups.

A new speed limit has been introduced on Yapham Road out of Pocklington after being pressed for by local groups and Pocklington Town Council.

The road from the edge of the town to Yapham Mill had a 40mph limit imposed earlier this month.

The reduction follows requests by local council and cycling representatives as the stretch is particularly popular with cyclists as it forms a short stretch of the 170-mile ‘Way of the Roses’ cycle route from Morecambe to Bridlington.

This change is part of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s proposals to keep motorists and pedestrians safe in the town.