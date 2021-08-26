East Yorkshire’s new bus routes and times for Pocklington services

Hull-Beverley-Pocklington-York Service X46 will have a new route in York.

Hull-Beverley-Pocklington-York Service X46 will have a new route in York, going via Morrisons and Stonebow into the city centre, to reduce congestion around bus stops in Piccadilly.

There are also some extra journeys between Pocklington and Hull.

A spokesman for East Yorkshire said: “Times for EastRider Services X46/X47 and 45/46, and villages Service 747, will also change slightly, to help them stay on time.

“East Yorkshire will also now be running the shopper Services 195 (Allerthorpe and Melbourne), 196 (Aughton and East Cottingwith) and 199 (Huggate and Burnby), which run a few days a week to help people in the villages get to shops and services in Pocklington or York.”