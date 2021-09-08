East Yorkshire bus journeys to cost just £1 in September (after 7pm)

During September, anyone can travel for just £1 after 7pm on any of the company’s buses, giving huge savings for evening travellers.During September, anyone can travel for just £1 after 7pm on any of the company’s buses, giving huge savings for evening travellers.

East Yorkshire slashed evening bus fares in July and August to help people make the most of the region’s restaurants and pubs following lockdown.

The offer has proved so popular that it will now be extended for another month.

The offer has proved attractive to East Yorkshire residents, with over 30,000 people taking advantage of the cheap fares to visit local pubs and restaurants so far this summer.

It is available for any length of journey and people can travel an unlimited number of times during the offer period.

Ben Gilligan, area director of East Yorkshire, said take-up of the offer had been very encouraging.

He said: “Our customers have really loved the offer, and it has given them a way to make the most of their summer.

“Our evening passenger numbers are continuing to grow, so we decided to extend the offer for an extra month.

“After the year everyone’s had, we all deserve a few extra evenings out, and our cheap fares offer is the perfect excuse.”