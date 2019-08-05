Work starts on South Cave roundabout

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has started overnight carriageway improvement works on the A63/A1034 South Cave roundabout.

The work started on Monday (August 5) and will take place over five nights between 8pm and 6pm.

The slip roads on and off the A63 westbound will be closed at the roundabout, with traffic diverted on to a signed route along the A63, either to North Cave and back for traffic leaving the A63, or to Welton Interchange and back for traffic entering the A63.

The A1034 will remain open, controlled by temporary traffic signals and a convoy system for road users.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “I am very pleased that we have secured the funding needed to carry out these essential improvements to this very busy roundabout.”

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson added : “We apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused by these improvement works, which have been scheduled overnight to keep disruption to an absolute minimum.”