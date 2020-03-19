Work on Hagg Bridge delayed by two weeks

Structural and road safety work on a Grade Two listed road bridge near Sutton upon Derwent has been delayed for two weeks.

The work on Hagg Bridge, on the B1228 road between Sutton upon Derwent and Melbourne, was due to start on Monday, March 23.

It will now provisionally start on Monday, April 6 and be closed to traffic for around six months to enable the improvements to take place.

The scheme will involve the construction of a concrete slab across the bridge to strengthen the structure, which goes over the Pocklington Canal and The Beck.

Due to the narrow road at this site, new permanent traffic lights will also be installed on either side to allow traffic to cross over the bridge from one direction at a time. Safety barriers will also be installed along the length of the bridge.

A signed diversion will be put in place during the work, with traffic diverted via Sutton upon Derwent, Sandhill Lane, The Street, Sutton Lane and the A1079 York Road, Back Lane, Allerthorpe and Melbourne.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’d like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience while we carry out this essential work on Hagg Bridge.

“The work will make the bridge structurally sound and also improve road safety at the site, as these have been a number of road accidents at this narrow site.”