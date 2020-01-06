Shiptonthorpe pedestrian crossing now in operation

Residents of Shiptonthorpe celebrated their own Christmas lights switch-on with a difference.

A group of hardy souls gathered in near freezing temperatures to watch an engineer perform a final check before declaring the new pedestrian crossing over the A1079 ready for use.

Residents, parish councillors and Ward councillor Mike Stathers have been campaigning for a crossing over this extremely busy main road for many years.

The crossing was made possible when pressure was put to bear to include it in the £4million Shiptonthorpe roundabout improvement scheme, which is due to be completed in March, 2020.

Without this scheme, which has been largely funded by the Local Enterprise Partnership and partly by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, money for the crossing would not have been available.

Cllr Stathers said: “The A1079 is one of the busiest roads in East Yorkshire and it had become dangerous for anyone attempting to cross at any time. These are the only permanent traffic lights on the A1079 between the western edge of Hull and the Dunnington junction close to York so we must hope that motorists, especially HGV drivers, soon get used to seeing the new lights.”

Cllr Robert Ducker, chairman of Shiptonthorpe Parish Council, said: “We’ve waited many years for a pedestrian crossing in the village and finally it’s here. It will help so many people go about their daily routines, such as catching a bus to school or York or walking to the garden centre and the other neighbouring services.”