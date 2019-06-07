Residents urged to air their views in latest National Highways and Transport survey

People in the Pocklington and district area are being asked for their views on East Riding of Yorkshire Council highways and transport services – from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

Their answers will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland, thanks to the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey.

The questionnaire has been sent to a minimum random sample of 5,000 of East Riding residents. Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Residents who receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer, a short URL link will be printed on the front of the questionnaire and they will be required to enter a code before completing the questionnaire. The results will enable the council to find out what people in our area think about these important services.

It is one of several ways that the council assesses how it is performing, and it gives the public an opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise, and improve.

Ian Burnett, head of asset strategy at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “There are obvious benefits to conducting a public survey in this way.

“It provides excellent value for money as well as enabling everyone involved to identify areas of best practice and spot national, regional and local trends.

“It aims to capture information and feedback from the public and enable the authority to take measures to respond to the issues raised.”