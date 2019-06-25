Pocklingtion MP hails work to upgrade A614 into Market Weighton

Pocklington MP Sir Greg Knight is welcoming news that the A614 into Market Weighton is set to receive a major upgrade.

The work will commence next month and will be funded by a £650,000 grant to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council from the Government’s Local Growth Fund in a bid that was supported by Sir Greg.

The work will commence next month and will be funded by a �650,000 grant to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council from the Government's Local Growth Fund in a bid that was supported by Sir Greg Knight MP.

There will be some disruptions while the upgrade takes place.

However, Sir Greg said: “I am pleased that the funding has been made available to carry out these vital upgrades. It is an excellent step in the right direction with the new surface set to generate very low noise levels and provide high levels of grip for vehicles.”

He added: “More work on our local roads is still needed and it is only by keeping our economy strong that funds for future projects will be forthcoming.”

Sir Greg has previously campaigned for more local road funding in particular for the A1079.