One in nine people in the East Riding are cycling each week

One in nine people in the East Riding of Yorkshire cycle at least once a week, figures show.

The Department for Transport has just released the results of an annual survey, which reveals how often people cycle in England.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire there were 1,149 respondents, who answered questions about their travel habits between November 2017 and November 2018.

Of those, 11% said they cycled at least once a week.

This is the same as the England average.

The survey found cycling for leisure was more popular than for travel, with 8% of people cycling at least once a week for fun, while 4% commuted by bike. Nationally, the number of cyclists has slightly fallen over the last year.

Xavier Brice, chief executive of Sustrans, the walking and cycling charity, said: “Much more needs to be done overall to increase cycling across the nation.

“Evidence shows that when dedicated space for riding a cycle is provided, an increase in cycling levels will follow.”

Article by data reporter Miguel Rodriguez