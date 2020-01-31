Government funding move offers hope to Minsters Rail Campaign

The Minsters Rail Campaign team has welcomed the Government’s announcement of the availability of funding to enable track re-openings.

The campaigners have been working for more than 18 years to re-instate the Beverley to York line, linking the growing settlements of Market Weighton, Pocklington, Stamford Bridge and Haxby with the national rail network.

The move is predicted to reduce traffic congestion on the A1079 and A166 at peak times and offer an alternative rail line into Hull to counter the numerous problems with the existing Hull to Selby line.

Minsters Rail Campaign chairman Peter Hemmerman is calling for the East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight to get actively involved in the reinstatement process.

A study in 2005 by East Riding Council showed the reinstatement of the line to be viable and a 2016 study by the Department for Transport agreed there were no major engineering obstacles to overcome.

The line could be reconstructed entirely from rail causing no traffic problems with construction vehicles and on completion would be capable of a journey time between Hull and York of 56 minutes with trains running every 30 minutes.

A variety of organisations and politicians have stated in the past that they support the reopening of the line in principle but funding has not been available – until now.

Mr Hemmerman said: “I have written to the East Yorkshire MP and East Riding Ward Councillors inviting them to join the Campaign, which already has the support of York and Hull City Councillors and MPs, in making a bid for funding from the DfT to start the reinstatement process.”

Visit www.minstersrail.com to find out more about the Minsters Rail Campaign.