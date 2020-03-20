East Yorkshire changing bus timetables in reaction to coronavirus outbreak

From Monday 23 March, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, bus company East Yorkshire will be temporarily changing its timetables.

Most services will run to a Sunday timetable, but with extra early morning journeys to allow workers to travel.

Routes which don’t normally have Sunday buses will also have a special timetable.

East Yorkshire’s schedulers are currently working around the clock to get these services planned so that they can cover as many parts of the region as possible. As soon as the company have the new timetables confirmed, they will publish them at www.eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk, through social media, and on the East Yorkshire Buses app.

Every route will still have a service but at a reduced frequency reflecting reduced demand and resources.

Bus stop real-time predictions on the company’s website and app may not work straight away, as the information takes a while to update. However, the bus tracker should be accurate in showing the bus locations on a map.

Most other bus companies around the country are also reducing their service, so if you also use other operator’s buses, please check their information too, to see how they are amending their services.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s Area Director, said: “Thank you to all our passengers for your understanding during this unique situation – we are doing our best to continue to run as good a service as we can, for as long as we can.”

Those who don’t have internet access can ring BusLine on 01482 592929, to find the new times.