Community Lift cash boost to support social outings from Holme on Spalding Moor

Social outings from Holme on Spalding Moor, provided by the transport charity Beverley Community Lift, have been given a huge boost by the National Lottery.

A £2,495 grant has been awarded to provide 12 social trips for residents who may be isolated or lonely and find it difficult to access mainstream transport in the village.

The funding will be used to subsidise the low-cost minibus excursions, which take place fortnightly, driven by one of the charity’s team of volunteers.

Fiona Wales, manager of Beverley Community Lift, said: “This is great news for our passengers in Holme on Spalding Moor.

“Our trips have taken them to places like Sledmere House and Langlands Garden Centre, giving them welcome time away from home and in the company of others.”

The lift team provides minibus and car services every weekday, taking people shopping, on day trips, or to medical and social appointments, courtesy of volunteers.

To help the service as a volunteer driver email manager@bclift.org.uk or call 01482 868082 for futher details.