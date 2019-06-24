Carriageway improvements start on A614

Carriageway improvement works are set to start on the A614 between Market Weighton and Holme on Spalding Moor on Monday, July 1.

The work is scheduled to run until Friday, July 19, between 7pm and 6am – Monday to Friday.

The improvements start at Harswell Lane and run eastwards to Gallymoor roundabout under traffic management controlled by a convoy system. Cliffe Road will be closed on the nights of 3 July and 9 July while work takes place across the junction. The diversion will be via Cliffe Lane, Sand Lane, C8 Cliffe Road, and the A1079.

During work on the Gallymoor roundabout, the Market Weighton/ Holme on Spalding Moor leg of the roundabout will be closed between July 11 and July 19. Traffic will be diverted via the A1079, Shiptonthorpe roundabout, and the A614.

Work will then move to Market Weighton Road / Holme Road to resurface the carriageway. This will mean that the C42 Market Weighton/ Holme Road will be closed overnight from 22 July until 6 August, and traffic will be diverted via the A1079, Shiptonthorpe roundabout, and the A614. River Lane will also be closed, with a diversion signed along Cliffe Road, A1079, and A614.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise to motorists for the temporary inconvenience caused by these works and the road closures, and ask them to bear with us. The majority of the work has been scheduled overnight to keep disruption to an absolute minimum.”