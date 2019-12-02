Bus firm increasing Boxing Day services

Bus company East Yorkshire has announced its Christmas bus schedules, including a dramatically increased service on Boxing Day.

More areas of Hull and East Yorkshire will be getting buses on Boxing Day, with new services for this year including buses between Hull, Beverley and York, between Hull, Beverley, Driffield and Bridlington, between Hull, Hedon and Withernsea, and between Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough.

There will also be services within the city of Hull and its suburbs such as Cottingham and Hessle.

The full festive bus schedules are as follows:

Monday 23 December – normal service.

Christmas Eve – normal service, but with buses finishing around 8pm.

Christmas Day – no buses.

Boxing Day – special bus services.

Friday 27 December – Saturday services on most routes.

Saturday 28 December – normal Saturday services.

Sunday 29 December – normal Sunday services.

Monday 30 December – Saturday services on most routes.

New Year’s Eve – Saturday services on most routes, but with buses finishing around 8pm.

New Year’s Day – no buses.

Thursday 2 January – back to normal.

East Yorkshire’s area director Ben Gilligan said: “We’ve seen our Boxing Day buses becoming more and more popular, so this year we’ve added many more services to give people a better choice about where and how they travel.”

Full details of the company’s festive services, including the Boxing Day buses timetables, can be found at www.eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk or on the East Yorkshire Buses app.