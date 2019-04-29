Brand new bus introduced on Holme Service 18 route

Hull-based bus company East Yorkshire has introduced two brand new state-of-the-art buses into its fleet to show its support for rural bus services – including one at Holme on Spalding Moor.

One of the buses will be used on the Service 18 route from Holme-on-Spalding-Moor.

The two new single-deck buses are packed with the latest innovations to ensure passengers have an enjoyable journey, including free Wi-Fi, USB charging points, extra comfortable seats, wireless charging points for mobile phones, reading lights and smartphone holders on the back of seats, and wood-effect flooring.

The new buses, which were built at the Alexander Dennis factory in Scarborough, will be on the road from mid-April, and will be followed by more refurbished and brand new buses being introduced into the fleet later in the year.

The company’s area director Ben Gilligan said that the new buses showed the commitment of the company to running buses outside of the big cities.

He said: “Buying brand new modern buses for rural services is something many bus companies would never do.

“However, our buses to small towns and villages are very important to us, and putting these modern buses on rural routes shows our commitment to grow and develop them in future.

“People can help us do this by regularly using the bus, and encouraging their friends and family to do the same.”

Visit www.eyms.co.uk to find out more about the Service 18 route.