£280,000 road improvement scheme on The Balk now complete

A £280,000 scheme to improve a major road in Pocklington has now been completed.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council made the investment to resurface the road along The Balk, one of the main routes in and out of the town via the A1079 Hull to York road during November and December.

The work, on a section of the road between the York Road junction and the White Mill Drive roundabout, was recently completed.

The work was carried out by local contractor C R Reynolds Ltd and also included the replacement of damaged kerbs and repairs to the existing drainage system.

Councillor Mike Stathers, portfolio holder for enhancing communities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’d like to thank residents and motorists for their patience while we closed this road to carry out our resurfacing work. But I’m sure they will agree the new road surface is a massive improvement on the old one and will benefit Pocklington for years to come.”

The work carried out on The Balk used a technique of recycling the old road surface to help create the new one.

The process involved removing the old road surface before pulverising it and mixing it with cement to create the base layer for the new road surface.

New Tarmac was then laid on top.

The system is used for certain council road schemes because it is efficient, cost-effective and helps to reduce the council’s carbon footprint.