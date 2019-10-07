£1.1million scheme to resurface Howden’s main street now complete

A major scheme to resurface the main road through Howden town centre has now been completed.

The project cost £1.1million, took six months to complete, and was one of the largest road improvement schemes carried out this year by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The scheme began in March and was completed in four phases.

Mike Stathers, the council’s portfolio holder for enhancing communities, said: “This was a large scale scheme on a busy road and I’d like to thank motorists, residents and businesses for their patience while the work was carried out.

“Now it’s complete, I’m sure everyone will see the big improvement that’s been made to the road surface, and this investment will benefit the town for years to come.”