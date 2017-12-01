Tractor set to light up switch-on event

A full-scale tractor will help light up the celebrations at Market Weighton next week.

The town’s Christmas Tree Switch-on event will take place on Thursday 7 December.

Andrew Wilkinson, who farms near Pocklington, said it took him “a good couple of months to build it and an additional four full days to wire the lights on”.

The metal sculpture is covered in 6,000 LEDs, more than a mile of wiring, and 4,000 cable ties were used to attach it all.

Mr Wilkinson said the spectacle is “a dedication to all the farmers out there past and present” and especially to his late father David Wilkinson.

His father had cancer and Andrew wants to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research on the night.

The town’s fire crew will take centre stage at the Bradley Statue at 6pm when they turn on the festive lights. All roads leading to the High Street will be closed from 5.15pm.

A spokesman said: “There will be charity stalls, children’s rides, Santa’s Grotto, and music from The Market Weighton School Choir.”